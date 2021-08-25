Genel Energy (GEGYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS: GEGYY) recently:

8/17/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. "

OTCMKTS GEGYY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $500.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.62. Genel Energy plc has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

