Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1.30 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

