Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and $568,832.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00010251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

