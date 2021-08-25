Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

7/13/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

