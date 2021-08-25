Geraldine Elliott Sells 50,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

