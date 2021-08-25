GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,417.28

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,417.28 and $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,567.90 or 2.09942048 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,568,703 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

