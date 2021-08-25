Gifto Price Tops $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and $14.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

