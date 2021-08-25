Gitcoin Price Tops $9.04 (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $128.39 million and approximately $32.78 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

