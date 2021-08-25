Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GMRE opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $979.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

