Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 54,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 80,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

