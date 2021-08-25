GNY (GNY) Price Down 18.9% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $63.44 million and $235,062.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

