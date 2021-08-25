GNY Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $150,996.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

