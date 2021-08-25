Gold Poker Hits One Day Volume of $506.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $16,943.34 and $506.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

