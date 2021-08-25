Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.68

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.68, but opened at $49.95. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 9,743 shares traded.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

