Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $282,528.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.