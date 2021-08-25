Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $662,519.69 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $662,519.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 362.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 162,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

