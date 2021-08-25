Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,366.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.85) and last traded at GBX 1,359 ($17.76), with a volume of 728010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($17.10).

GFTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

