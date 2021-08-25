Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans GBX 8.50 Dividend

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GFTU traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,359 ($17.76). 728,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,240.96. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388 ($18.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

