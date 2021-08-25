Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s (GRT.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$92.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$89.33. 5,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,210. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$89.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.