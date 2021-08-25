Grant Pickering Sells 13,669 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 224,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.