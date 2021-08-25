Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Cap Hits $9.51 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.