Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $268.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00364461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

