Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.91 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Graviton has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $74,965.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $10.72 or 0.00022555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

