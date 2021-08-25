Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $94.73

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.73, but opened at $97.00. Gravity shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

