Great Elm Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.