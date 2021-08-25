Greif (GEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Greif has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $1.110-1.150 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.