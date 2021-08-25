Grid+ 1-Day Volume Tops $152,771.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $152,771.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.