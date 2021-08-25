Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 2,234 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 880,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

