Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

