Grimes & Company Inc. Has $45.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.14. 25,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

