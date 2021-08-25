Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 401,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The company has a market capitalization of $458.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

