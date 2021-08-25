Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 540,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,858. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

