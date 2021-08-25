Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $32,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,926. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93.

