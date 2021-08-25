Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 11,183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 531,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,783,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.