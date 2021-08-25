Grumpy Finance Price Tops $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

