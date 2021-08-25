Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Equities researchers at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

