Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,237. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.