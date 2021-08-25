Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Guess? posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,900%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 1,381,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

