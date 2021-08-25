Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GES traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 1,381,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. Guess? has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

