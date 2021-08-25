GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.74

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,513,243 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

