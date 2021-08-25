GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $18.11 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $85,469.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

