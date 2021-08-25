GYEN (GYEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,757.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $276,757.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00155487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,748.15 or 1.00021738 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01014283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.45 or 0.06580648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

