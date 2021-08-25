Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and $965,837.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,313,725 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

