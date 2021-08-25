Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Acquires $57,800.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,460. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 543,126 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

