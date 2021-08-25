Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Acquires $57,800.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,460. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
