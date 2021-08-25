Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari Sells 35,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 557,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,531. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

