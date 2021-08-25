Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

