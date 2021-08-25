Halving Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

