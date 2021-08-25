Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 761,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

