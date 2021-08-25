Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,789 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.