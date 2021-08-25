Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Insulet worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.76.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

